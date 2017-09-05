Tue September 05, 2017
National

Web Desk
September 5, 2017

Two killed, MQM-P leader Khawaja Izhar survives assassination attempt  

Profile of militant who planned attack on MQM leader

Investigators probing the assassination attempt on Izharul Hasan, opposition leader in the Sindh Assembly, have identified the mastermind of the deadly assault as Abdul Karim, a dropout of University of Karachi.

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader survived the assassination attempt on Saturday when he was returning from Eid prayers. The attack left a guard and a passer by killed. 

Citing unnamed sources, Geo News on Tuesday reported Karim was enrolled in BS Applied Physics at the University of Karachi.

The sources said the alleged militant couldn't complete his four-year BS degree in seven years as he often remained absent from classes.

Meanwhile, authorities have decided to handover record students of the Unveristy to intelligence agencies keeping in view the involvement of students in terror activities.

They have also decided to  make it mandatory for the students to acquire Character Certificate from local police stations before being enrolled.

The Academic Council is likely to take up the issue in its next meeting.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Malir Rao Anwar Ahmed on Monday said that police are  searching for Abdul Karim Sarosh Siddiqui, a central commander of Ansarul Sharia and a dangerous militant. 

According to SSP,  police are carrying out raids across the city to apprehend  the suspect who allegedly attacked Khawaja Izharul Hassan on the first day of Eidul Azha.

The suspected militant, who has alleged affiliation with newly-emerged outfit Ansar-ul-Sharia Pakistan (ASP), managed to escape a raid conducted  by a police team led by Rao Anwar Ahmed on Monday in the city's Gulzar-i-Hijri area.

 

 

