Chinese President calls to put relations with India on 'right track'

BEIJING: China President Xi Jinping called for putting its bilateral relationship with India on the “right track” during a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Xiamen, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Tuesday.

Xi told Modi that healthy, stable bilateral ties are in line with the interests of both countries, Xinhua said.

A separate Xinhua tweet said Xi called for relations to be brought onto the "right track".

JUST IN: #XiJinping: Healthy, stable ties in line with fundamental interests of two peoples @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/LyHIkGdqpS — China Xinhua News (@XHNews) September 5, 2017

The two nuclear powers engaged in a bitter, weeks-long military confrontation in a disputed and strategically important area in the Himalayas.

They backed off only last week, just days before Modi arrived in the southeastern Chinese city of Xiamen for the summit, which had opened Monday amid tension over the boundary dispute.

The contested area, Doklam, is claimed by both China and Bhutan, an ally of India.

New Delhi announced early last week that both countries were pulling back their border forces, while Beijing said only that India had withdrawn "all its border personnel and equipment that were illegally on the Chinese territory".

The stand-off began on June 16, sparking one of the worst crises in decades between the two countries.

India does not claim Doklam for itself but is closely allied with Bhutan, which it regards as a buffer against rival China to the north.

India and China have a long history of mistrust and went to war in 1962 over the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh.

The five-country BRICS grouping includes both nations as well as Brazil, Russia and South Africa.

‘Peace and tranquility in border areas a prerequisite’

Indian PM Modi and his Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed that more needed to be done to avoid future border disputes, India´s foreign secretary said on Tuesday.

"One of the important points made during the meeting was that peace and tranquility in the border areas was a prerequisite for the further development of our relationship," S. Jaishankar told reporters.