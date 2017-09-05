Tue September 05, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

AFP
September 5, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Australian team bus hit by stone in Bangladesh

Australian team bus hit by stone in Bangladesh

SYDNEY: Cricket Australia insisted Tuesday it is comfortable with security in Bangladesh following an incident in which a window on the team bus was smashed.

CA said the window was broken by a "small rock or stone" as Australia´s players were returning to the team hotel after Monday´s opening day in the second Test in Chittagong.

No one was injured.

"En route back to the hotel last night a window on the Australian team bus was broken. No one was injured in the incident," CA´s security manager Sean Carroll said in a statement.

"Team security personnel are currently in discussion with local authorities while they investigate the cause, which is believed to have come from a small rock or stone.

"Bangladesh authorities are taking the incident seriously and security has been increased on the route."

CA added that it was "happy with security measures that have been in place and we are comfortable with the response from the Bangladesh authorities and the increased security presence we have been provided in light of the incident".

Australia are playing their first Test series in Bangladesh since Ricky Ponting´s team visited in 2006.

They were due to play two Tests in Bangladesh in October 2015 but the tour was cancelled amid security fears after attacks by extremists.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Sports

Amir for Super Boxing League in Pakistan

Amir for Super Boxing League in Pakistan
Sri Lanka to play their first day-night Test against Pakistan

Sri Lanka to play their first day-night Test against Pakistan
Bangladesh reach 253-6 despite Lyon´s five wickets

Bangladesh reach 253-6 despite Lyon´s five wickets
Lyon roars with four as Bangladesh struggle

Lyon roars with four as Bangladesh struggle
Load More load more