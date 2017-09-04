CM Sindh visits residences of martyred child and Khawaja Izhar

KARACHI: The Chief Minister of Sindh, Syed MuradAli Shah on Monday visited the residence of a child martyred in an attack on Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-Pakistan) leader Khawaja Izharul Hassan.

During the visit, the Sindh Chief Minister condoled the death of minor child in the attack and assured full support to the parents of the martyred child.

He also visited the residence of Khawaja Izhar-ul-Hassan, the opposition leader in Sindh Assembly and a leader of MQM-Pakistan, who had survived the assassination attempt in Karachi on Saturday.

The CM Sindh inquired after his health and thanked Allah that he survived in the assassination attempt.

While vehemently condemning the attack, Murad Ali Shah assured that the assailants would not be spared and would be brought to book soon.

He said that he was personally looking in to the matter.

He also deplored the callousness of the attackers for targeting those emerging after offering Namaz-i-Eid.

The Chief Minister said that a policeman laid down his life to provide protection to Khawaja Izhar.

He said that the leaders of the MQM-P had been provided security and assured that the security of those facing security threats, would enhanced further.

Condemning terrorism, Murad Ali Shah said that concerted efforts would have to be made to find a solution to this menace at a national level while efforts regarding this are being made at the provincial level as well.

Khawaja Izhar was attacked when he emerged after offering Eid-ul-Azha prayer in a mosque in the area on Saturday.

The police took prompt action and in an encounter killed one of the assailants while the others managed to escape.

Further investigation is in progress, according to a spokesman of the Sindh police.