Mon September 04, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

AFP
September 4, 2017

Share

Pakistan deeply concerned over killing, displacement of Rohingya Muslims

Pakistan deeply concerned over killing, displacement of Rohingya Muslims
Read More

Rohingya Muslims flee as more than 2,600 houses burned in Myanmar's Rakhine

COX‘S BAZAR, Bangladesh: More than 2,600 houses have been burned down in Rohingya-majority...

Read More
Advertisement

UN says 87,000 refugees arrive in Bangladesh from Myanmar

UN says 87,000 refugees arrive in Bangladesh from Myanmar

Cox´s Bazar, Bangladesh: A total of 87,000 mostly Rohingya refugees have arrived in Bangladesh since violence erupted in neighbouring Myanmar on August 25, the United Nations said Monday.

Thousands of the stateless Muslim minority have fled the mainly Buddhist nation and poured over the border since the latest round of fighting broke out, piling pressure on the already overcrowded camps in Bangladesh.

Around 20,000 more were massed on the border between Bangladesh and Myanmar´s western state of Rakhine and waiting to enter, the UN said in a report.

Dhaka stepped up border controls after the latest round of violence began 10 days ago.

But in recent days Bangladeshi border guards appeared to be allowing the fleeing refugees to enter and the UN said recent arrivals reported there had been no attempt to prevent them from crossing.

Over the last five years Rakhine has been divided along ethnic and religious lines, but the current violence is the worst yet.

Scores of people have drowned attempting to cross the Naf border river, many in makeshift boats.

Most of the new arrivals have crammed into camps near the border, where the UN said local people were helping the relief effort.

Rakhine has been a crucible of religious violence since 2012, when riots erupted. Scores of Rohingya were killed and tens of thousands of people -- the majority from the Muslim minority -- were forced into displacement camps.

The latest round of violence erupted when militants attacked remote police posts, killing 15 officials and burning villages.

Myanmar´s army chief has said nearly 400 people have died since then, including 370 Rohingya.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From World

Britain’s Prince William and wife Kate expecting third child

Britain’s Prince William and wife Kate expecting third child
US warns N. Korea of using ‘nuclear capabilities’ to defend itself, allies

US warns N. Korea of using ‘nuclear capabilities’ to defend itself, allies
Malala ‘heartbroken’ at sufferings of Rohingya Muslims

Malala ‘heartbroken’ at sufferings of Rohingya Muslims
US, South Korea plan more drills after N. Korea nuclear test rattles globe

US, South Korea plan more drills after N. Korea nuclear test rattles globe
Art

FBI gets search warrant as agency head accused of 'partisan' actions
Load More load more