COAS spends second day of Eid-ul-Azha in Turbat, Gawadar

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Balochistan on the second day of Eid-ul-Azha.

According to an ISPR statement, the Army Chief met troops and locals at Turbat and Gawadar.

Earlier on the first day of Eid-ul-Azha, the COAS visited the Rajgal valley on the Pak-Afghan border and celebrated the festival with troops based there.

Terming the duty being discharged on the eve of Eid for the defence of homeland and its people as the best festivity, General Qamar Javed Bajwa said that Pakistan is our life and spirit.