September 02, 2017
Monitoring report
September 2, 2017

Forbes rates India as most corrupt nation in Asia

India becomes the most corrupt country in Asia, beating Vietnam, Thailand, Pakistan and Myanmar, when it comes to bribery rate, an article in Forbes citing a survey says.

The said article, however, praises Prime Minister Narendra Modi's fight against corruption, rating India the highest in the list with 69 per cent bribery rate.

It describes India as: "In five of the six public services - schools, hospitals, ID documents, police, and utility services - more than half the respondents have had to pay a bribe."

The statistics was furnished by the Transparency International (TI), an anti-corruption global civil society organization, according to OneIndia News.

India is closely followed by Vietnam at 65 per cent bribery rate. Pakistan, stands fourth in the list with 40 per cent bribery rate. The article describes the nation as: "In Pakistan, about three-fourths of respondents perceive most or all of the police to be corrupt. Of the people who encountered either the police or the courts, nearly seven in ten had to pay a bribe. Sadly, people don't feel things can change-only a third think ordinary people can make a difference."

The 18-month long survey by Transparency International was concluded after talking to more than 20,000 people in 16 countries, regions and territories in the Asia Pacific.

