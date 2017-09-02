Sat September 02, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
September 2, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Pakistan reiterates diplomatic, political support to Kashmiris

Pakistan reiterates diplomatic, political support to Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s foreign minister in his message on the eve of Eidul Azha vowed to continue political, diplomatic and moral support to Kashmiris.

Asking the nation not to forget their Kashmiri brethren on the happy occasion of Eid, Khawaja Asif said India had been committing atrocities in the held Kashmir.

He said that millions of Kashmiris had been martyred since 1947 by the Indian forces. Still they (Kashmiri) are facing forced disappearance and fake encounters.

The people of Kashmir have continued their unwavering struggle for their rights.

The foreign minister called upon the international community to play its due role in stopping bloodshed in the occupied Kashmir, pledging to raise the issue at all forums.

Asif paid rich tribute to the Pak Army for their sacrifices in the war against terror.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Rangers, police arrest 13 suspects in Punjab IBOs: ISPR

Rangers, police arrest 13 suspects in Punjab IBOs: ISPR
Pakistan wants peace, stability in Afghanistan, says Asif

Pakistan wants peace, stability in Afghanistan, says Asif
Army Chief celebrates Eid with troops based on border

Army Chief celebrates Eid with troops based on border
President, PM urge nation for special prayers for Kashmiris on Eid

President, PM urge nation for special prayers for Kashmiris on Eid
Load More load more