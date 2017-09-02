Sat September 02, 2017
National

Web Desk
September 2, 2017

Army Chief celebrates Eid with troops based on border

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa visited the Rajgal valley on the Pak-Afghan border and celebrated the Eidul Azha with troops based there, an ISPR statement says here on Saturday.

Terming the duty being discharged on the eve of Eid for the defence of homeland and its people as the best festivity, the COAS said that Pakistan is our life and spirit.

Our lives are for Pakistan as there is nothing more dearer than it, Gen Bajwa added.

He said we would work together to make Pakistan the best country in the world, the statement concluded.

 

