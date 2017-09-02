Sat September 02, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
September 2, 2017

Share

Eid-ul-Azha being celebrated with religious fervor and zeal, security beefed up

Eid-ul-Azha being celebrated with religious fervor and zeal, security beefed up
Read More

Read More
Advertisement

Army Chief greets nation on Eid-ul-Azha

Army Chief greets nation on Eid-ul-Azha

RAWALPINDI: The Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, on behalf of Pakistan Armed Forces, has extended Eid greetings to the entire nation.

In a tweet early morning Saturday, Director General Inter Services Public Relations Major General Asif Ghafoor quoted the Army Chief as saying, “"Eid-ul-Azha gives us message of peace, happiness, fraternity and selfless sacrifice for humanity." 

“Eid Mubarak from Pak Armed Forces”, the Army Chief wished Eid Mubarak to the nation on behalf of the Armed Forces.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

President, PM urge nation for special prayers for Kashmiris on Eid

President, PM urge nation for special prayers for Kashmiris on Eid
Imran wishes Eid Mubarak to Muslims everywhere

Imran wishes Eid Mubarak to Muslims everywhere
Two killed, MQM-P leader Khawaja Izhar survives assassination attempt  

Two killed, MQM-P leader Khawaja Izhar survives assassination attempt  
Eid-ul-Azha being celebrated with religious fervor and zeal, security beefed up

Eid-ul-Azha being celebrated with religious fervor and zeal, security beefed up
Load More load more