Army Chief greets nation on Eid-ul-Azha

RAWALPINDI: The Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, on behalf of Pakistan Armed Forces, has extended Eid greetings to the entire nation.
In a tweet early morning Saturday, Director General Inter Services Public Relations Major General Asif Ghafoor quoted the Army Chief as saying, “"Eid-ul-Azha gives us message of peace, happiness, fraternity and selfless sacrifice for humanity."
Eid Mubarak from Pak Armed Forces.— Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) September 2, 2017
"Eid-ul-Azha gives us message of peace, happiness, fraternity & selfless sacrifice for humanity", COAS.
“Eid Mubarak from Pak Armed Forces”, the Army Chief wished Eid Mubarak to the nation on behalf of the Armed Forces.
