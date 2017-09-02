Army Chief greets nation on Eid-ul-Azha

RAWALPINDI: The Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, on behalf of Pakistan Armed Forces, has extended Eid greetings to the entire nation.

In a tweet early morning Saturday, Director General Inter Services Public Relations Major General Asif Ghafoor quoted the Army Chief as saying, “"Eid-ul-Azha gives us message of peace, happiness, fraternity and selfless sacrifice for humanity."

Eid Mubarak from Pak Armed Forces.

"Eid-ul-Azha gives us message of peace, happiness, fraternity & selfless sacrifice for humanity", COAS. — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) September 2, 2017

“Eid Mubarak from Pak Armed Forces”, the Army Chief wished Eid Mubarak to the nation on behalf of the Armed Forces.