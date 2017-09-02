Sat September 02, 2017
World

REUTERS
September 2, 2017

Trump to nominate Juster to be ambassador to India: White House

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump will nominate Kenneth Juster to be ambassador to India, the White House said on Friday.

Juster was a deputy assistant to Trump for international economic affairs and the deputy director of the National Economic Council until June.

From 2001 to 2005 he was under secretary of Commerce under former president George W. Bush.

