Eid-ul-Azha being celebrated with religious fervor and zeal, security beefed up

KARACHI: Eid-ul-Azha is being celebrated with great religious fervor and solemnity today across the country under tight security as law-enforcers deployed in and around mosques and Eidgahs.

The day dawns with special prayers in mosques for well-being of the Ummah and safety and security of the country. As Eid congregations hold at mosques, Eidgahs and open places in all cities, towns and villages across the country.

Muslims believe Ibrahim's faith was tested when God commanded him to sacrifice his only son Ismail. Ibrahim was prepared to submit to the command, but then God stayed his hand, sparing his son.

The final days of Hajj coincide with the Eid al-Azha holiday, or "Feast of Sacrifice", to commemorate Ibrahim's test of faith, Muslims slaughter livestock and distribute the meat to the poor.

While, Civic authorities of different cities and towns have also made special arrangements for disposal of offal and other solid waste during three days of Eid.

In Karachi, the main congregation of Eid is being held at Gulshan-e-Jinnah (old Polo Ground).

Most of other congregations will be held this time in mosques and imambargahs instead of open places due to rains and flooding of the eidgah grounds.

The Provincial government has made fool-proof security arrangements for the three days of Eid-ul-Azha and especially during the Eid prayers.

Special arrangements have also been made to lift the offal of sacrificial animals and dispose them properly.

Meanwhile, spokespersons of Sindh Police and Rangers have asked the people to contact Madadgar-15, 1101 respectively in case they witness any criminal or suspicious activity or spot any suspicious car, bag or other thing.

In Lahore and other parts of Punjab, Eid congregations is being held at mosques, eidgahs and open places.

Punjab Governor Muhammad Rafique Rajawana will offer Eid prayer at Governor House Lahore.

Police have made strict security arrangements to ensure celebration of the Eid in peaceful manner.

In Peshawar, the main congregation of Eidul-ur-Azha will be held at Eidgah Charsadda Road,

Eid prayers will also be offered at about two hundred other places.

A comprehensive security plan has been chalked-out to maintain peaceful atmosphere in the provincial metropolis on the occasion of Eidul Azha.