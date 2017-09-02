Muslims celebrate Eid ul Azha with flood victims in Houston

As celebrations of Eid ul Azha vary around the world. Muslims from across city traveled to an Islamic centre in Houston for Eid ul Azha to help flood affected people.

As per details, They lay down mats and blankets on the gym floor of the Champions Islamic Center for people seeking shelter from storm Harvey, both Muslim and non-Muslim.

Muslims, in their happiness, remembered the victims of flood caused by Hurricane Harvey in Houston, they also donated clothes and boxes of food line the walls. Muslims greet each other by saying ‘Eid Mubarak' on during the festival which involves prayers and visits to friends and family.

The gym was originally supposed to host hundreds of people during the Friday morning prayer for the Eid ul Azha festival, also known as the festival of sacrifice and one of Islam’s holiest days. Muslims believe Ibrahim's faith was tested when God commanded him to sacrifice his only son Ismail. Ibrahim was prepared to submit to the command, but then God stayed his hand, sparing his son.

But the mosque’s leaders have been adamant: No matter how many people attend the prayers, the shelter will not close to evacuees.

Houston’s Muslim community, estimated to be at least 50,000 people, has opened many of its community centres and sent hundreds of volunteers to serve food and deliver donations. Some have rescued neighbours from high water.

Islamic leaders and scholars say the work underscores the spirit of the festival, which commemorates the Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness.