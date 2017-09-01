Father, son among three die in Mohmand Agency landmine explosion

Print Story
PESHAWAR: Three people including father and his son were killed in a landmine explosion in Mohmand Agency, officials said Friday.
According to Political Administration of the Agency, blast occurred in Shani Meenah area of Ambar Tehsil.
Two others also sustained injuries.
The injured have been rushed to hospital for medical assistance.
Police and law enforcement agencies cordoned off the area after the explosion.
