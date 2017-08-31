Thu August 31, 2017
Entertainment

AFP
August 31, 2017

Miley Cyrus latest celebrity to donate to Harvey relief

NEW YORK: Pop star Miley Cyrus on Thursday tearfully announced she was giving $500,000 to victims of Harvey, becoming the latest celebrity to donate after the mega-storm ravaged Texas.

The singer and actress, appearing on Ellen DeGeneres´s television show, broke down in tears as she discussed seeing the devastation from the storm.

Explaining how she takes comfort in going home to her grandmother, mother and seven dogs, Cyrus said: "If I didn´t have that anymore, it would just be really hard."

"I hope people understand and can put themselves in those people´s shoes and just know what it feels like to have everything taken away from you," she said.

Cyrus´s donation is among the most generous announced by the celebrity world.

Actress Sandra Bullock, who maintains homes in Texas and Louisiana, earlier pledged $1 million, while the Kardashian reality television family offered $500,000.

The experimental R&B singer Solange, who grew up in Houston, announced a benefit concert for September 28 at Boston´s historic Orpheum Theatre.

Solange, who will be joined by the "arkestra" ensemble of late avant-garde jazz artist Sun Ra, said that all proceeds from the performance would go to Harvey relief.

Solange´s better-known sister, pop superstar Beyonce, has promised a major charitable effort but has not yet announced the details.

