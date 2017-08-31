PPP disappointed and shocked over verdict in BB murder case

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party expressed disappointment and shock over the verdict in Benazir Bhutto’s assassination case announced Thursday (today) by the Anti-Terrorism court in Rawalpindi.

"The Party believes that justice has not been done, nor it seems to have been done," said a statement issued by the PPP.

"The acquittal of Al Qaeda/ Taliban terrorists against whom evidence had been provided is most surprising and raise several questions. On its face it seems a triumph of Al Qaeda militants.

Two police officers have been convicted and sentenced. But the question as to who had ordered them to wash out the place of occurrence and destroy crucial evidence has not been addressed. The conviction of the police officers will remain weak unless those giving orders to them were also tried and convicted"



The PPP said in the statement that it is worth noting that the prosecutor in the case Chaudhry Zulfiqar was assassinated just when he had reached the critical stage and set to oppose the bail application of General (R) Pervez Musharraf.

It said the FIR in the case was got registered by the Punjab police without consulting the family and without making the PPP a party to it.

"The Party recalls the apprehensions expressed by Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir about the plot to assassinate her. It is common knowledge and she had stated it in so many words that Musharraf had threatened her that if she returned to Pakistan before elections her life would be in danger.

Since the PPP was not a party to the case it demands of the government to immediately file appeal against the verdict.

The PPP will also employ legal instruments to mount its claim to become a party to the case and file an appeal against the verdict.

The Party will give a detailed response after full judgment has been made public."