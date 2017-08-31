Thu August 31, 2017
World

AFP
August 30, 2017

Bad habits: ´Nuns´ on the run after failed US bank heist

NEW YORK:  Police are searching for two would-be robbers disguised as nuns, after a failed bank heist in a sleepy Pennsylvania town.

Surveillance footage released by the FBI shows two suspects wearing long nuns´ robes and black veils, with white wimples covering their hair and parts of their faces. One was also holding a gun.

Authorities say the pair entered a Citizens Bank branch in the town of Tannersville, near the northeastern Poconos Mountains, around midday Monday.

One suspect walked to the teller´s window and demanded money while the other, whose face was partially-hidden by sunglasses, stood a short distance back, the FBI said.

Local television said the pair took off after an employee triggered alarm bells.

The FBI said they "fled the bank empty-handed."  An FBI spokeswoman said she was unaware of any other recent plots involving thieves disguised as nuns.

