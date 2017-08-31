Policeman arrested after killing motorist in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Police on Wednesday shot dead a motorist in the Rawal Town area for allegedly trying to speed away, when he was signalled to stop.

The deceased was identified as Inayat Hussain Shah, a resident of Chakwal and travel agent by profession, while his companion Ejaz Hussain Shah was injured.

The police claimed that warning shots were first fired at the vehicle's tyres.

According to police sources, the statement of injured, who is being treated at a hospital, would be crucial.

The policemen who opened fire has been arrested.

A young man Taimur Riyaz was shot dead in a similar incident on February 3, 2017, by two policemen in Sabzi Mandi area of Islamabad.

Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal has taken notice of the incident and directed Inspector General of Police Islamabad Khalid Khattak to submit a report.