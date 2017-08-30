Wed August 30, 2017
World

REUTERS & Web Desk
August 30, 2017

Hurricane Harvey wreaks havoc in Texas
Hurricane Harvey: Risk of explosion at Texas chemical plant, night time curfew imposed

Hurricane Harvey: Risk of explosion at Texas chemical plant, night time curfew imposed

TEXAS: All residents within 1.5 miles (2.4 km) of a chemical plant in southeast Texas were directed to evacuate as a "precautionary measure" on Tuesday because of the rising risk of an explosion, the local fire marshal´s office said in a Twitter message.

Earlier on Tuesday, the owner of the plant, Arkema SA , said in a statement the situation at its Crosby, Texas, plant "has become serious" and evacuated all of its staff from the facility.

Meanwhile, The mayor of Houston has announced to impose a nighttime curfew as the fourth largest city in the United States grapples with the impact of epic flooding and to avoid  people driving and looting.

As Gator Country, an animal park in northeast of Houston which holds 350 alligators, was inundated with water on Tuesday, due to which hundreds of captive alligators may get loose and swim into populated areas. While other potentially lethal animals, included poisonous snakes and crocodiles had been removed from exhibits and put into enclosures. 

