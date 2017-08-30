Afridi finally decides to attend farewell ceremony

LAHORE: Pakistan's former T20 skipper and star all-rounder Shahid Afridi has finally agreed to attend the farewell ceremony planned by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to honour three former captains of the Pakistan team in September.

As per details, PCB Chairman Najam Sethi on Tuesday announced that board has planned to host a special award ceremony to honour former captains Misbah ul Haq, Younis Khan and Shahid Afridi, to acknowledge their services to exalt Pakistan’s name in the world of cricket . "They served Pakistan for a long period and deserve appreciation," said Sethi.

Earlier, Shahid Khan Afridi had refused to attend the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) event scheduled on September 14 during the tour of World XI to acknowledge the contribution three former skippers of Pakistan in Lahore.

PCB has also planned to honor national top cricketers and umpires in the same award ceremony to encourage them.