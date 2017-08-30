Wed August 30, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

Web Desk
August 30, 2017

Share

Shahid Afridi refuses PCB's farewell offer with thanks

Shahid Afridi refuses PCB's farewell offer with thanks
Read More

Shahid Afridi parts ways with Peshawar Zalmi

DUBAI: After two successful seasons with PSL franchise Peshawar Zalmi, the flamboyant all-rounder...

Read More
Advertisement

Afridi finally decides to attend farewell ceremony

Afridi finally decides to attend farewell ceremony

LAHORE: Pakistan's former T20 skipper and star all-rounder Shahid Afridi has finally agreed to attend the farewell ceremony planned by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to honour three former captains of the Pakistan team in September.

As per details, PCB Chairman Najam Sethi  on Tuesday announced that board has planned to host a special award ceremony to honour  former captains Misbah ul Haq, Younis Khan and Shahid Afridi, to acknowledge their services to exalt Pakistan’s name in the world of cricket . "They served Pakistan for a long period and deserve appreciation," said Sethi.

Earlier, Shahid Khan Afridi had refused to attend the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) event scheduled on September 14 during the tour of World XI to acknowledge the contribution three former skippers of Pakistan in Lahore.

PCB has also planned to honor national top cricketers and umpires in the same award ceremony to encourage them.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Sports

Westley keeps place in unchanged England squad

Westley keeps place in unchanged England squad
´China´s Maradona´ carries nation´s World Cup hopes

´China´s Maradona´ carries nation´s World Cup hopes
Bangladesh stun Australia for historic Test win

Bangladesh stun Australia for historic Test win
Pakistan bans Sharjeel Khan for 5 years in spot fixing

Pakistan bans Sharjeel Khan for 5 years in spot fixing
Load More load more