Brathwaite falls but Windies still have Hope

LEEDS, United Kingdom: England finally saw the back of Kraigg Brathwaite for 95 but Shai Hope was still at the crease as the West Indies remained in the hunt for a stunning win, as a dramatic second Test at Headingley headed towards a thrilling conclusion.

West Indies were 199 for three, needing a further 123 runs in a minimum of 35 overs to reach a target of 322, at tea on Tuesday´s fifth day.

Shai Hope was 74 not out and Roston Chase two not out.

Brathwaite narrowly failed to become the first batsman to make hundreds in both innings of a first-class match at Headingley when the opener was caught at slip by Ben Stokes off spinner Moeen Ali for 95 shortly before tea.

Together with Hope, he put on 144 for the third wicket.

The pair had shared a stand of 246 in West Indies´ first innings, with Hope making 147 -- his maiden Test century -- and Brathwaite 134.

But the West Indies will head into the final session still in with a chance of just their fourth away Test win, excluding fixtures against Bangladesh and Zimbabwe, in 88 matches spanning 20 years.

England lead this three-match series 1-0 after thrashing the West Indies by an innings and 209 runs in the first Test at Edgbaston.