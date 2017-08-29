Tue August 29, 2017
National

Web Desk
August 29, 2017

All institutions on same page over US policy, says Asif

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif claimed on Tuesday that all the state institutions are on the same page over the US policy.

Welcoming the pro-Pakistan statements by the regional countries, Asif, who will embark on a three-nation tour this week for consultations on the new American policy for Afghanistan and South Asia, said: “we are not shocked over the remarks made by Trump”.

According to Geo News, the foreign minister while denying having formal contacts with the US said that the former Afghan Taliban chief Mullah Akhtar Mansour was targeted on our border after allowing him to travel through Iran.

He questioned why the news of Mansour’s death was broken one year after his demise on an important occasion.

 

