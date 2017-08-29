Tue August 29, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

APP
August 29, 2017

Share

Advertisement

PIA offers 25pc discount on domestic flights for Eid holidays

PIA offers 25pc discount on domestic flights for Eid holidays

KARACHI: The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is offering 25 percent special discounted fares on domestic routes for Eid-ul-Azha holidays, a spokesman for the national flag carrier said on Tuesday.

He said that passengers can now avail special Eid discount,"booking effective from August 30 2017".

The 25 percent discount will be offered on flights to and from Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, Quetta, Multan and Faisalabad for two days of Eid -- September 02 and 03.

The discount is for two days of Eid, therefore, regular fares and change of booking charges will apply in case of any change of bookings to a later date, the spokesman added.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Census sparks political row over growth in major cities

Census sparks political row over growth in major cities
SC orders removal of Asim Hussain's name from ECL

SC orders removal of Asim Hussain's name from ECL
Nation won’t forgive NAB chairman for giving clean-chit to Zardari: Imran

Nation won’t forgive NAB chairman for giving clean-chit to Zardari: Imran
Karachi receives rain after piercing heat

Karachi receives rain after piercing heat
Load More load more