PIA offers 25pc discount on domestic flights for Eid holidays

KARACHI: The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is offering 25 percent special discounted fares on domestic routes for Eid-ul-Azha holidays, a spokesman for the national flag carrier said on Tuesday.

He said that passengers can now avail special Eid discount,"booking effective from August 30 2017".

The 25 percent discount will be offered on flights to and from Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, Quetta, Multan and Faisalabad for two days of Eid -- September 02 and 03.

The discount is for two days of Eid, therefore, regular fares and change of booking charges will apply in case of any change of bookings to a later date, the spokesman added.