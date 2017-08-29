Amid forecast, parts of Karachi receive light rain

KARACHI: Amid heavy rain forecast from Wednesday, parts of Karachi Tuesday received light rain, turning weather pleasant in the metropolis.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rain showers in the city from Wednesday to Friday.

The rain spell began Tuesday afternoon as the monsoon system reaches the metropolis sooner than expected.

Light rain hit New Karachi, I.I Chundrigarh Road, Saddar, Gulishan-e-Iqbal, University Road, Gulistan-e-Johar, F.B Ara and others

The Met Office has, however, rejected the reports of a storm system hitting Karachi in the coming days.

“No storm is going to hit Karachi in the coming days, but a rain-causing system entering Pakistan from the Indian state of Gujrat is expected to cause heavy rains in the city and surrounding areas from Wednesday to Friday,” Met Office Karachi director, Abdur Rashid, told The News Monday.