Afridi refuses to attend PCB event on Sept 14

LAHORE: Shahid Khan Afridi, Pakistan's former T20 skipper, has refused to attend the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) event scheduled on September 14 in Lahore.

Afridi refused to attend the event during a phone call with newly elected Chairman PCB, Najam Sethi.

He will be playing the Afghan Cricket League (ACL) from September 11. Afridi is the only Pakistani player signed to play the ACL.

Currently, Afridi is in the United Kingdom to play the Twenty20 Blast — representing Hampshire.

Previously, Afridi had turned down an offer for a farewell from the board, citing personal commitments. He was offered a farewell event by Sethi during a meeting in Dubai on April 23.