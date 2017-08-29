Security forces seize cache of arms in Mohmand Agency: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Security forces seized suicide jackets, IEDs, rockets, hand grenades, detonators and a huge quantity of various caliber ammunition and communication equipment under operation Raddul Fasaad, Inter Services Public Relations.

According to ISPR, security forces carried out search operations in areas of Halka Plandara in Mohmand Agency by acting on intelligence reports.

Meanwhile in a search operation conducted in Orakzai Agency by Frontier Corps Khyber Pakhtunkuwa, six suspects were apprehended and a cache of arms and ammunitions, including rockets and mortars, were recovered.

On Sunday, Frontier Corps Balochistan destroyed four terrorists’ camps in different intelligence-based operations, according to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Two terrorists were also killed during an exchange of fire in different areas including Kahan and Dera Bugti. In another IBO, FC Balochistan (South) successfully foiled a terror attack. In the last two days, FC Balochistan (South) has busted a network of terrorists and their facilitators.