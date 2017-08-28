Mon August 28, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
August 28, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Govt rejects opposition concerns over census results

Govt rejects opposition concerns over census results

ISLAMABAD: The federal government rejecting the objections being raised on the sixth population and housing census results has said that the counting process had been conducted in a transparent manner.

Member statistics division Habibullah Khattak said that monitoring committees were formed in all four provinces to ensure transparency in the census results, at which the opposition parties had voiced serious concerns, questioning the authenticity of the figures released by the government.

He said an additional time was also allotted to entertain the complaints related to the census.

According to the provisional census data presented to the Council of Common Interest (CCI) last week, the country's population has surged to 207.77 million, having experienced a 57 per cent increase since the last census in 1998. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Corps Commander visits LoC: ISPR

Corps Commander visits LoC: ISPR
Disgruntled PTI MPA Ziaullah Arfidi joins PPP

Disgruntled PTI MPA Ziaullah Arfidi joins PPP
Gen Bajwa calls on Tajik president: ISPR

Gen Bajwa calls on Tajik president: ISPR
Pakistan wants peace in Afghanistan, PM Abbasi tells UK HC

Pakistan wants peace in Afghanistan, PM Abbasi tells UK HC
Load More load more