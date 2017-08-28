Shakib helps Bangladesh claim 43-run lead against Australia

DHAKA: Bangladesh were 45-1 at stumps in their second innings with Tamim Iqbal on 30 and nightwatchman Taijul Islam (0) after Ashton Agar dismissed Soumya Sarkar for 15 on day two of the opening Test in Dhaka on Monday.

Earlier, spinners Shakib Al Hasan (5-68) and Mehedi Hasan (3-62) helped Bangladesh to dismiss Australia for 217 as the hosts secured a crucial 43-run lead in the opening Test on Monday.

Matt Renshaw top-scored with 45 and Agar hit an unbeaten 41.

The visitors, who resumed the day on 18-3, were bowled out early in the final session on day two with number nine Ashton Agar making an unbeaten 41 in Dhaka.

His 49-run ninth-wicket stand with Pat Cummins, who scored 25, gave some respect to Australia´s first innings reply after they were reduced to 144-8.

Shakib was ably supported by off-spinner Mehedi Hasan, who claimed three wickets including the prized scalp of skipper Steve Smith for 8 in the third over of the morning.

Left-arm spinner Shakib got overnight batsman Renshaw caught at slip for 45 to make the visitors slip further as wickets continued to tumble in the first two sessions.

But the left-handed Agar frustrated the Bangladesh bowlers during his 97-ball stay at the crease that was laced with 2 fours and a six.

The 23-year-old Agar took the attack to the opposition but ran out of partners after Cummins and Josh Hazlewood, who was last man out for five, fell to Shakib´s guile soon after tea.

Earlier electing to bat, the Mushfiqur Rahim-led Bangladesh posted 260 with Shakib top-scoring with 84.