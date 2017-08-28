Indian guru sentenced to total 20 years for rape: authorities

ROHTAK, HARYANA: An Indian court sentenced a controversial religious leader to 20 years in prison on Monday for raping two of his followers, authorities said.

A lawyer for the victims had said Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh had been sentenced to 10 years in jail, but India´s Central Bureau of Investigations (CBI) later clarified he received two consecutive 10-year sentences.

"He has been sentenced for 10 plus 10, which is a total of 20 years of imprisonment. I have the judgement which details the sentence," said Abhishek Dayal, spokesman for the CBI, which prosecuted the case.

According the Indian media, he was sentenced at a jail in Haryana's Rohtak by Judge Jagdeep Singh who flew down by government helicopter to conduct prison-side court proceedings.

Guru Gurmeet apparently sobbed in the courtroom as he begged to be treated leniently and asked to be forgiven.

During the arguments before the sentencing, the prosecution said no leniency should be shown and demanded the maximum sentence for Gurmeet Ram Rahim. The defence argued that the Dera chief is a social worker who has worked for the welfare of people, so judge should take a lenient view.

Thousands of soldiers are guarding the prison and the army is on stand by. No civilians are being allowed within 10 km of the prison.

Over a lakh of Ram Rahim's followers had gathered in Panchkula, where he was convicted on Friday, and they erupted in violence that left 38 people dead and over 200 injured.