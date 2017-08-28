Azadi Train arrives in Karachi to rousing welcome

KARACHI: Special Azadi Train, which began its countrywide journey from Islamabad as part of 70th Independence Anniversary celebrations, has arrived in Karachi.

Railways officials and a large number of people received the train at the railway station. The Senior Vice President PML (N) Sindh Shah Muhammad Shah was also present on the occasion.

People of Karachi showered rose petals on Azadi Train, which has been beautifully decorated with buntings, national flag, banners and portraits of historical, cultural places and heroes of independence movement.

People are showing keen interest in the floats and galleries of the train, decorated with the cultural models and writings by displaying the important events of the country’s history.

The train will stay at Karachi railway station for two days for exhibition.