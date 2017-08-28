Mon August 28, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
August 28, 2017

Share

Balochistan warmly welcomes Azadi Train

Balochistan warmly welcomes Azadi Train
Read More

Read More
Advertisement

Azadi Train arrives in Karachi to rousing welcome

Azadi Train arrives in Karachi to rousing welcome

KARACHI: Special Azadi Train, which began its countrywide journey from Islamabad as part of 70th Independence Anniversary celebrations, has arrived in Karachi.

Railways officials and a large number of people received the train at the railway station. The Senior Vice President PML (N) Sindh Shah Muhammad Shah was also present on the occasion.

People of Karachi showered rose petals on Azadi Train, which has been beautifully decorated with buntings, national flag, banners and portraits of historical, cultural places and heroes of independence movement.

People are showing keen interest in the floats and galleries of the train, decorated with the cultural models and writings by displaying the important events of the country’s history.

The train will stay at Karachi railway station for two days for exhibition.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Corps Commander visits LoC: ISPR

Corps Commander visits LoC: ISPR
Disgruntled PTI MPA Ziaullah Arfidi joins PPP

Disgruntled PTI MPA Ziaullah Arfidi joins PPP
Gen Bajwa calls on Tajik president: ISPR

Gen Bajwa calls on Tajik president: ISPR
Govt rejects opposition concerns over census results

Govt rejects opposition concerns over census results
Load More load more