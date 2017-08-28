Alice Wells scheduled visit to Pakistan postponed

ISLAMABAD: Acting US Special Representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan, Alice Wells postponed her scheduled trip to Islamabad, the US Embassy in Pakistan confirmed on Sunday.

Earlier, the US State Department had issued a statement that Alice Wells would travel to Islamabad, Dhaka (Bangladesh) and Colombo (Sri Lanka) from August 28 to September 2, where she was set to meet with government officials, business leaders, and civil society representatives to discuss US cooperation in the region.

According to US Embassy spokesman, the government of Pakistan requested to postpone the scheduled visit of Alice Wells, acting assistant Secretary of State for South and Asian Affairs.

The visit of Alice Wells, scheduled for Monday, would have been the first high-profile visit by a US official since Trump’s Afghan policy speech on August 21.

The new date of the visit has not been decided, while US Embassy spokesman said that Wells visit to Pakistan will be rescheduled after mutual understanding of both countries.

US and Pakistan have been experiencing critical times of relations since US president Donald Trump announced his strategy for the region on Tuesday, harshly criticising Pakistan for providing a safe haven to "agents of chaos".

Trump cleared the way for the deployment of thousands more US troops to Afghanistan, backtracking from his promise to rapidly end America's longest war, while pillorying ally Pakistan.

In response to Trump's 'disappointing' accusations, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi chaired the meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC), where Pakistan’s top security body discussed the recent review of US policy for the Pak-Afghan region and strongly rejected certain allegations leveled against the country.