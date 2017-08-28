Nasir criticises Nawaz for attacking judiciary

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Information Syed Nasir Shah has said that difference between the PPP and PML-N is very clear as the former respects judiciary while the latter attacks it.

In a statement, Syed Nasir Shah said that Nawaz Sharif maligns, threatens and goes all out on the judiciary whenever he is found accountable. While PPP, remains devoted to democracy, to the will of the people and respects rule of law and judiciary, no matter how harsh their treatment be there against it.

He said that PTI Chief Imran Khan only knows how to shout around, insult others and level allegation without any proof.

The judiciary, gets bashing for performing their functions independently.

Whenever the justice is delivered by the courts, Army is blamed for a deal, he concluded.