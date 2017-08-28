Mon August 28, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

APP
August 27, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Nasir criticises Nawaz for attacking judiciary

Nasir criticises Nawaz for attacking judiciary

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Information Syed Nasir Shah has said that difference between the PPP and PML-N is very clear as the former respects judiciary while the latter attacks it.

In a statement, Syed Nasir Shah said that Nawaz Sharif maligns, threatens and goes all out on the judiciary whenever he is found accountable. While PPP, remains devoted to democracy, to the will of the people and respects rule of law and judiciary, no matter how harsh their treatment be there against it.

He said that PTI Chief Imran Khan only knows how to shout around, insult others and level allegation without any proof.

The judiciary, gets bashing for performing their functions independently.

Whenever the justice is delivered by the courts, Army is blamed for a deal, he concluded.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Corps Commander visits LoC: ISPR

Corps Commander visits LoC: ISPR
Disgruntled PTI MPA Ziaullah Arfidi joins PPP

Disgruntled PTI MPA Ziaullah Arfidi joins PPP
Gen Bajwa calls on Tajik president: ISPR

Gen Bajwa calls on Tajik president: ISPR
Govt rejects opposition concerns over census results

Govt rejects opposition concerns over census results
Art

FBI gets search warrant as agency head accused of 'partisan' actions
Load More load more