Mon August 28, 2017
Sports

AFP
August 27, 2017

Pakistani-British boxer Amir Khan fears for McGregor in Mayweather bout

Boxing: Mayweather knocks out McGregor to win superfight

Las Vegas: Floyd Mayweather stopped martial arts star Conor McGregor in the 10th round of their money-spinning superfight here Saturday.

Undefeated welterweight boxing world champion Mayweather overcame a spirited start from a brave but outclassed McGregor, dominating from the fourth round onwards. The end came with a tired McGregor doubled over on the ropes as Mayweather landed two hard left hooks.

