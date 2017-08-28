Boxing: Mayweather knocks out McGregor to win superfight

Las Vegas: Floyd Mayweather stopped martial arts star Conor McGregor in the 10th round of their money-spinning superfight here Saturday.



Undefeated welterweight boxing world champion Mayweather overcame a spirited start from a brave but outclassed McGregor, dominating from the fourth round onwards. The end came with a tired McGregor doubled over on the ropes as Mayweather landed two hard left hooks.

Advertisement