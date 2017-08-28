Mon August 28, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

AFP
August 27, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Bangladesh bat against Australia in first Test

Bangladesh bat against Australia in first Test

Dhaka: Bangladesh captain Mushfiqur Rahim won the toss and opted to bat in the first Test of a two-match series against Australia at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Sunday.

Bangladesh left out Lion Das, Mominul Haque and Taskin Ahmed from their initial squad of 14 members.

It means Nasir Hossain will be playing his first Test in two years having last played against South Africa in 2015.

All-rounder Ashton Agar returned to Australian Test team after four years while the visitors also drafted in batsman Usman Khawaja.

Teams

Bangladesh: Mushfiqur Rahim (capt), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Imrul Kayes, Shakib Al Hasan, Nasir Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Mehedi Hasan, Shafiul Islam, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.

Australia: Steve Smith (capt), David Warner, Matt Renshaw, Usman Khawaja, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade, Ashton Agar, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Sports

Moeen Ali assault puts England on top in second Test

Moeen Ali assault puts England on top in second Test
Patient Malan builds England lead in second Test

Patient Malan builds England lead in second Test
Sharapova´s Grand Slam return steals US Open spotlight

Sharapova´s Grand Slam return steals US Open spotlight
Root falls as Windies fielding lets them down again

Root falls as Windies fielding lets them down again
Load More load more