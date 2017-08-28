Bangladesh bat against Australia in first Test

Dhaka: Bangladesh captain Mushfiqur Rahim won the toss and opted to bat in the first Test of a two-match series against Australia at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Sunday.

Bangladesh left out Lion Das, Mominul Haque and Taskin Ahmed from their initial squad of 14 members.

It means Nasir Hossain will be playing his first Test in two years having last played against South Africa in 2015.

All-rounder Ashton Agar returned to Australian Test team after four years while the visitors also drafted in batsman Usman Khawaja.

Teams

Bangladesh: Mushfiqur Rahim (capt), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Imrul Kayes, Shakib Al Hasan, Nasir Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Mehedi Hasan, Shafiul Islam, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.

Australia: Steve Smith (capt), David Warner, Matt Renshaw, Usman Khawaja, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade, Ashton Agar, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins.