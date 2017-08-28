Mon August 28, 2017
National

August 27, 2017

Alleged robbers arrested in encounter in Karachi

KARACHI: Police have arrested three alleged robbers in an encounter and recovered three loaded pistols, stolen motorcycle, cash Rs 4000 and two cell phones from their possession.

According to Superintendent of Police (SP) Landhi Muhammad Arif Aslam Rao Saturday, after receiving emergency calls on 15 regarding presence of three robbers who were said to be on snatching spree of valuables from citizens.

The SHO Korangi Industrial Area (KIA) Pervez Gujjar along with his team reached the spot and arrested the accused after an encounter near P&T Society.

The accused were identified as Sajid son of Din Muhammad, Farhan son of Latif and Zohaib son of Younas who was arrested in injured condition.

The cases have been registered.

