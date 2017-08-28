Hope, Brathwaite tons put West Indies in control against England

LEEDS, United Kingdom: Shai Hope was elated to score his maiden Test century as the West Indies continued their impressive turnaround against England at Headingley on Saturday.

Hope was 147 not out at stumps on the second day of the second Test, the 23-year-old´s stand of 246 with opening batsman Kraigg Brathwaite (134) helping take the tourists to a close total of 329 for five and a first-innings lead of 71 runs.

West Indies suffered a humiliating innings and 209-run defeat in the series opener at Edgbaston, losing 19 wickets during last Saturday´s play as the inaugural day/night Test in England ended inside three days.

That left them 1-0 down with two to play amid a torrent of criticism and with just a few days before the second Test got underway.

Brathwaite, whose hundred was his sixth in Tests, was delighted for his Barbados colleague after they came together with the West Indies deep in trouble at 35 for three following the loss of Hope´s older brother Kyle.

James Anderson struck twice early on Saturday to remove nightwatchman Devendra Bishoo (one) and Kyle Hope (three).

That left Anderson on 495 Test wickets and just five away from becoming the first England bowler to take 500 at this level.

But from then on England endured a frustrating day -- something that concerned swing specialist Anderson given it´s just a couple of months until they begin their Ashes defence in Australia.

As conditions for batting eased after Anderson´s double strike under cloudy skies, England´s bowling discipline evaporated.