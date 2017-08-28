Mon August 28, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
August 27, 2017

Share

Advertisement

COAS reaches Tajikistan to participate in QCTC forum

COAS reaches Tajikistan to participate in QCTC forum

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday reached Tajikistan on a three-day official visit for participation in the Quadrilateral Counter Terrorism Coordination (QCTC) forum comprising Pakistan, China, Tajikistan and Afghanistan.

MoD / Mil leadership of all four countries have held several staff-level consultations over the last few months to formulate agenda points for conduct of this event, an ISPR statement says here on Saturday.

Upon arrival, the COAS called on Tajik Defence Minister Mr Sherdil Mirzo and Chinese Chief of Joint Staff, General Li Zuocheng.

During the next two days, the forum shall discuss regional security, environment and way forward in relation to situation in Afghanistan and Counter-Terrorism efforts.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Corps Commander visits LoC: ISPR

Corps Commander visits LoC: ISPR
Disgruntled PTI MPA Ziaullah Arfidi joins PPP

Disgruntled PTI MPA Ziaullah Arfidi joins PPP
Gen Bajwa calls on Tajik president: ISPR

Gen Bajwa calls on Tajik president: ISPR
Govt rejects opposition concerns over census results

Govt rejects opposition concerns over census results
Load More load more