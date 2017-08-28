Vettel to stay at Ferrari till 2020 - team

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium: World championship leader Sebastian Vettel will stay with Ferrari until 2020 after agreeing a three-year contract extension, the Italian team announced on Saturday.

In a statement that ended weeks of speculation over the future of the four-time champion German, Ferrari said it had "extended its technical and racing agreement with driver Sebastian Vettel for the 2018, 2019 and 2020 racing seasons."

It had been widely rumoured that the 30-year-old German was flirting with the possibility of joining Mercedes, a prospect dismissed on Friday by his title rival Lewis Hamilton.

The announcement came as little surprise to paddock observers, even if the timing was unexpected. Ferrari usually make their driver announcements at their home Italian Grand Prix at Monza, scheduled for next weekend.

The three-year extension ties in with Ferrari´s own contract with Formula One that runs until 2020 when the team will seek to negotiate new terms for its participation with the sport´s new US owners Liberty Media.

Vettel´s original contract with Ferrari was scheduled to run to the end of this season, a situation that allowed him to use possible talks with other teams as leverage in his negotiations to stay.

However, given the team´s resurgent form this year -- he was second behind team-mate Finn Kimi Raikkonen, who has re-signed for 2018, in the third free practice on Saturday morning -- there has been little doubt that he would remain with the Italians.