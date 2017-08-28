Mon August 28, 2017
World

AFP
August 26, 2017

Buckingham Palace attacker had ´4-foot sword´, shouted ´Allahu akbar´: police

LONDON: A man arrested under the Terrorism Act after deliberately driving at police outside Queen Elizabeth II´s Buckingham Palace residence in London had a "four-foot sword" in his car, police said on Saturday.

Upon being challenged by officers, the 26-year-old attacker "reached for what we now know to be a four-foot sword which was in the front passenger foot well," the police statement said.

"The man, who repeatedly shouted Allahu akbar (God is greatest), was incapacitated with CS spray".

Earlier, British police said they had arrested a man carrying a knife outside Buckingham Palace on Friday night, with two officers suffering minor injuries in the process.

The man was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and assault on police near to Queen Elizabeth’s London residence.

Britain was hit by four militant attacks that killed 36 people earlier this year and the country’s threat level is set at severe, meaning an attack is highly likely.

 

