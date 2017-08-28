US Muslims finance Hajj trip of a blind Pakistani chef

The power of a community in an international country must never be underestimated and the Muslim community in US proved the same when they responded passionately to a call to fund a blind man’s trip to the Holy place - Makkah to perform Hajj.

Having being born and brought up in Karachi, Nabil is a blind chef living in New Jersey where his time is divided between trying to find work and looking after his blind wife.

This all started on June 08 when Aman Ali, an award winning storyteller in New York City, called out to fellow Muslims to pool $8,750 for this blind chef’s pilgrimage. Contributions poured in from all over the world, leaving enough for Nabil to perform Hajj and experience and perform the holy ritual with ease.

Nabil, now 49, has come a long way from being told at the age of 12 that he would lose his vision within six months. He is a professionally trained chef with a passion for food-making.

"I will say this to our community, don't be shy to talk about this," Nabil said. “Every masjid (mosque) should have a week, or at least a day, dedicated for people with special needs. I'm willing to help out and lead it. There are so many benefits that people like us can bring to our communities.”

On 23rd August, Nabil was flown out to Makkah from New Jersey with an assistant to help him.

400 donors from all over the world pitched in a total amount of $24000 to cover the blind chef’s lifelong dream of performing Hajj.

The chef cooked a dinner for more than six hours to thank some of the larger donors of his trip. He burst into tears even trying to utter the words "Thank You" to everyone supporting him.

In a very emotional speech, he said "Oh Allah, I don't even know many of these people's names, but bless their hearts and their families hearts, for that they have done to help me."