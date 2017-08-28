Mon August 28, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
August 26, 2017

Share

Eight dacoits arrested
Read More

Police kill two dacoits in encounter

LAHORE: Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) killed two dacoits in an encounter while two others managed to...

Read More
Advertisement

Four alleged bandits gunned down in Lahore shootout

Four alleged bandits gunned down in Lahore shootout

LAHORE: Police claimed to have killed four alleged dacoits in an encounter at Lahore`s Harbanspura area in the wee hours of Saturday.

According to details, Punjab Police were patrolling in early hours of Saturday in Lahore`s Harbanspura area, where the cops came across a group of bandits, who were busy in robbing the citizens, as the police approached toward them, the dacoits restored to firing and after a heavy exchange of fire four dacoits got killed on the  spot while two others escaped from the scene taking the advantage of darkness.

Police claimed to have recovered 5 pistols from their possession and called more cops in the area to search out the escaped accomplices of the dead terrorists.

Identification of the killed terrorists were not ascertained till filing of this report.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Corps Commander visits LoC: ISPR

Corps Commander visits LoC: ISPR
Disgruntled PTI MPA Ziaullah Arfidi joins PPP

Disgruntled PTI MPA Ziaullah Arfidi joins PPP
Gen Bajwa calls on Tajik president: ISPR

Gen Bajwa calls on Tajik president: ISPR
Govt rejects opposition concerns over census results

Govt rejects opposition concerns over census results
Load More load more