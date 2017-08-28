Four alleged bandits gunned down in Lahore shootout

LAHORE: Police claimed to have killed four alleged dacoits in an encounter at Lahore`s Harbanspura area in the wee hours of Saturday.

According to details, Punjab Police were patrolling in early hours of Saturday in Lahore`s Harbanspura area, where the cops came across a group of bandits, who were busy in robbing the citizens, as the police approached toward them, the dacoits restored to firing and after a heavy exchange of fire four dacoits got killed on the spot while two others escaped from the scene taking the advantage of darkness.

Police claimed to have recovered 5 pistols from their possession and called more cops in the area to search out the escaped accomplices of the dead terrorists.

Identification of the killed terrorists were not ascertained till filing of this report.