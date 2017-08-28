Mon August 28, 2017
World

AFP
August 26, 2017

Russian nuclear bombers fly near North Korea in rare show of force

N Korea fires "unidentified projectiles" to sea: Seoul

N Korea fires

SEOUL: North Korea on Saturday fired unidentified projectiles toward the Sea of Japan, South Korea´s defence ministry said, as a US-South Korea joint military exercise is under way.

The "unidentified projectiles", fired at 06:49 a.m. (21:49 GMT Friday), flew some 250 kilometres (155 miles) the ministry said. 

US and South Korean intelligence authories were analyzing their trajectories and other data to identify what the projectiles were.

The North´s move was immediately reported to President Moon Jae-in.

"The military is keeping a tight surveillance over the North to cope with further provocations", the ministry added.

The North tends to test-fire balistic missiles or other projectiles -- including those from long-range multiple rocket launchers -- in response to US-South Korea joint military exercises.

Tens of thousands of South Korean and US troops are taking part in the "Ulchi Freedom Guardian" joint military drills, a largely computer-simulated exercise that runs for two weeks in the South.

