Suicide bomber, gunmen kill 20 in Kabul mosque attack

KABUL, Afghanistan: A suicide bomb and gun attack claimed by the IS group on a mosque in Kabul killed 20 people and wounded scores more Friday, officials said, the latest assault to highlight deteriorating security in Afghanistan.

Gunshots and explosions could be heard during the attack that lasted around four hours and witnesses reported seeing worshippers smash windows to escape.

The mosque, in a residential area in the north of the city, was believed to have been packed with dozens of men, women and children when the assailants struck during Friday prayers.

Heavily armed security forces stormed the building and rescued more than 100 worshippers, according to the interior ministry.

"The attack is over and the site has been cleaned up by our police," deputy spokesman Najib Danish told AFP, confirming three attackers were killed by security forces.

He told Afghan media that police "blew up a wall behind the building to get in and rescue people".

Kabul police spokesman Abdul Basir Mujahid told AFP a suicide bomber "detonated himself inside the mosque" .

People gathered outside had tried to call women and children trapped inside but their mobile phones were not responding, an AFP reporter at the scene said.

"Our relatives have been stranded inside the mosque... We believe they have been held hostage by the gunmen. We are very concerned about their safety and may God help us and rescue our loved ones," one of the onlookers said.

Eyewitnesses described horrific scenes inside the mosque as the attackers ran short of bullets and began "using knives to stab worshippers".

Others said the attackers had been armed with rocket propelled grenade launchers and had holed themselves up in the women´s section of the mosque.

The IS claimed responsibility for the deadly assault via its propaganda agency.

The presidential palace issued a statement condemning the attack as an act of "cowardice" and vowing to punish the "criminal terrorists".

It comes just days after US President Donald Trump cleared the way for thousands more American troops to be deployed in the war-torn country.

More than 10 ambulances were at the scene to take the wounded to local hospitals.

Some relatives flocked to a nearby private hospital to search for loved ones who had been in the mosque at the time of the attack.

Pools of blood could be seen at the entrance to the medical facility.