Wed June 28, 2017
National

Web Desk
June 28, 2017

Monsoon rains begin in Punjab and Sindh

Rain brings relief from heat in Karachi

KARACHI: Rain coupled with gusty winds brought relief from punishing heat that baked the metropolis during the past few days. The rain caused power break down in many parts of the city.

Highway police asked the people to adopt precautionary measures while driving in the rain.

According to Met Office official the city is likely to receive rain during the next 24 hours that would bring down the mercury.  

The Met office said the maximum temperature was  expected to range between 36 to 38 degrees Centigrade during that period.

The minimum temperature recorded in the city on Wednesday was 38.5 whereas the minimum temperature was recorded as 30.5 degrees Centigrade.

Humidity in the morning was recorded as 73 percent whereas it was61 percent in the evening.

