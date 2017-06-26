Death toll reaches 157 in Bahawalpur oil-tanker inferno

BAHAWALPUR: The death toll due to Ahmedpur East oil-tanker inferno has reached 157 as the case has been registered against the driver, owner and manager of the tanker by the police on Monday.

More than a hundred victims were being treated in different hospital, many of them badly injured due to the incident.

Sources said that 126 were killed on the spot while 31 died in hospitals during the treatment in two days.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif also announced to hold an inquiry into the incident and declared that the government has made a policy decision to provide jobs to the injured as well as family members of the deceased.