Mon June 26, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
June 26, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Death toll reaches 157 in Bahawalpur oil-tanker inferno

Death toll reaches 157 in Bahawalpur oil-tanker inferno

BAHAWALPUR: The death toll due to Ahmedpur East oil-tanker inferno has reached 157 as the case has been registered against the driver, owner and manager of the tanker by the police on Monday.

More than a hundred victims were being treated in different hospital, many of them badly injured due to the incident.

Sources said that 126 were killed on the spot while 31 died in hospitals during the treatment in two days.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif also announced to hold an inquiry into the incident and declared that the government has made a policy decision to provide jobs to the injured as well as family members of the deceased.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

COAS visits injured people of Ahmedpur East at Nishtar Hospital Multan

COAS visits injured people of Ahmedpur East at Nishtar Hospital Multan
Naval chief celebrates Eid with troops in creek area bordering India

Naval chief celebrates Eid with troops in creek area bordering India
Shell Pakistan to cooperate in Bahawalpur incident probe

Shell Pakistan to cooperate in Bahawalpur incident probe
PM Nawaz says Bahawalpur tragedy will be probed

PM Nawaz says Bahawalpur tragedy will be probed
Load More load more