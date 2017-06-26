PM Nawaz shortens his London visit after Bahawalpur tragedy

Print Story
LONDON: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is reported to have shortened his visit to the United Kingdom and left for Pakistan, cancelling two major engagements after tragic oil tanker fire that claimed 155 lives.
The Prime Minister expressed his deep grief over the misshape and sympathized with the bereaved families and prayed for the departed souls.
PM directed the Punjab government to provide full medical assistance to the injured.
