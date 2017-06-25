Sun June 25, 2017
June 25, 2017

We won’t allow our territory to be used by any other country: COAS

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa chaired a high-level security meeting to review the current situation here on Saturday, according to an ISPR press release.

The press release said that in the backdrop of recent spate of terrorist activities in the country, a high level security meeting chaired by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa was held today.

The COAS was briefed in detail about the recent incidents and their manifest linkages with terrorist sanctuaries in Afghanistan operating under the patronage of NDS and RAW.

The COAS said that since 9/11, Pakistan is one of the few countries which have borne the brunt of terrorism and made monumental sacrifices to effectively neutralize this menace in its state territories. Unfortunately our sacrifices against terrorism are not well acknowledged and we are often subjected to demand of ‘Do More’. It was concluded that while counter terrorism efforts by Pakistan continue, it is time now for the other stake holders particularly Afghanistan to ‘Do More’. COAS reiterated that we will continue our efforts to positively contribute towards regional peace and stability and shall not allow use of our territory against any other country.

COAS appreciated efforts of Security Forces, intelligence and other Law Enforcement Agencies in foiling countless terrorist activities through ongoing ‘Operation Radd ul Fasaad’. COAS expressed his resolve to eliminate the menace to ensure safety and security of Pakistan and its resilient people who are real strength of their brave Security Forces. 

 

