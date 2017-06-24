Chinese FM Wang Yi arrives in Pakistan on two-day visit

Print Story
X
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi Saturday arrived in Islamabad here Saturday on two-day visit to discuss the bilateral ties.
Upon his arrival, the Chinese foreign minister was warmly received by Punjab chief minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif.
During his visit, the Chinese foreign minister will meet Pakistan leadership to discuss bilateral ties and the regional situation.
He will also hold talks with Pakistani leadership on matters pertaining to peace and stability in Afghanistan.
Comments