June 24, 2017
Sports

Web Desk
June 24, 2017

ICC Women's World Cup begins today in England

BRISTOL: After the end of the ICC Champions Trophy that saw Pakistan take home the Trophy, It's now time for the ICC Women's World Cup.

The opening match of the tournament will be played between New Zealand and Sri Lanka at Bristol on Saturday.

The match will start at 1430 hours Pakistan Standard Time. Pakistan will play their first match against South Africa at Leicester tomorrow.

The final of ICC Women's World Cup will be played on 23 July at Lords.

