Panama case: Committee formed to probe allegations of record tampering by SECP

ISLAMABAD: A four-member committee of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has been constituted to investigate the allegations of tampering with record of Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) leveled by the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) in its report submitted to the Supreme Court bench.

The committee for on the directives of Supreme Court, comprises Deputy Director Ayaz Khan, Tahir Tanvir and Farooq Latif and would be headed by Director Anti-Corruption Wing Maqsoodul Hasan.

The committee was constituted by DG FIA investigate the allegations of tampering with the SECP record.

The notification of the committee has been issued here Saturday.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Supreme Court bench overseeing the implementation of the Panama case verdict ordered the FIA to probe charges against SECP chairman and directors that they tampered with record related to the Sharif family money trail.

"The committee will seek statement from the SECP chairman and other officials who are related to compile and manage the record of the SECP. It will compile a report on the basis of the investigation and submit it to the Supreme Court bench," The News had reported on June 22.

The JIT, constituted by the Supreme Court to probe businesses and financial dealings of the Sharif family, alleged in its report submitted to the Supreme Court that certain state institutions were tampering with the record and creating impediments in its work, besides threatening some members of the team.

It also alleged in its report that the SECP chairman and executive director were tampering with the record and showing non-cooperative attitude. The report stated, "The JIT asked the SECP for record of Chaudhry Sugar Mills and all past inquiries against Sharif family but the SECP denied any inquiries held against Sharif family in the past, while a witness told that the SECP chairman directed not to search the record of inquiries."